Pro-life groups calls on AL Department of Public Health to shut down Planned Parenthood office

A pro-life group is calling on the Alabama Department of Public Health to shut down Planned Parenthood’s office in Birmingham.

Wednesday, members of the Charismatic Episcopal Church held a protest outside Planned Parenthood’s office. The group says a Sept. 2016 inspection by the Alabama department of Public Health shows a number of what they call “alarming” deficiencies with the Birmingham location.

According to that report, some of the deficiencies include physicians failing to document fetal viability, failure to properly sterilize surgical instruments to even failing to document if patients were able to view an ultrasound.

CEC says the state health department needs to act immediately against Planned Parenthood.

“What we’re saying is this place does not care about women. They say they are about but they don’t care about women. They’re not safe. This is not a clean place,” Father Terry Gensemer with Charismatic Episcopal Church said.

We reached out to Planned Parenthood for their side of things.

Staci Fox, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast released the following statement following the Wednesday’s press conference by CEC For Life:

At Planned Parenthood, we take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of all patients. At Planned Parenthood, the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve are our top priorities. Planned Parenthood Southeast follows all laws and best public health practices to ensure that young people get the help and support that they need – and we take swift action any time we find behavior that is inconsistent with Planned Parenthood’s high standards or in violation of Planned Parenthood policies. Planned Parenthood Southeast is committed to excellence -- we have extremely high standards for all our health centers. Today and every day, we are focused on the safety, privacy, and security of both our patients and our dedicated, skilled staff. And we work every day to ensure that all patients have a safe, positive experience while in our care – because we believe that access and the quality of your health care shouldn't depend on where you live, who you are, or how much money you make. We will continue to be here for the women, men, and families in Alabama who count on us for critical health care and information.

A spokesperson with the state health department said, “Planned Parenthood has submitted an acceptable plan of correction to address the deficiencies,” but the health department didn’t elaborate on what specific steps have been taken.

