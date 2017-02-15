Anniston High School mourns teen struck and killed by vehicle

It was a tough day for students and faculty of Anniston High School.

The student body gathered to mourn the death of Jovannah Williams and learn about a vigil planned for her.

The 15-year-old cosmotology student was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night while crossing Noble Street.

Wednesday, students dealt with their grief in an assembly.

"It was very, very solemn this morning. We described it as, from going to one building to the other, it was like all of the oxygen had been sucked out of the atmosphere," school counselor Sherry Baxter said.

Counselors were brought in from other schools to assist in talking to the students.

Family and classmates are planning a vigil tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at the Anniston High School football stadium.

