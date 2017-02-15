Ole Miss student's arrest raises question: 'What is flakka?'

It’s known as “Flakka,” “gravel,” “zombie drug,” even “$5 insanity.”

Video of an Ole Miss student under the influence of what authorities described as "Flakka" raised questions about the drug.

"Flakka and bath salts mimic PCP, so that’s what the problem is,” Sandor Cheka of Addiction Prevention Coalition in Homewood said.

“You see a lot of violence. Basically what happens is the drug increases the temperature of the body and you are going into psychosis,” Cheka said, comparing it to a “Dr. Jekyll – Mr. Hyde” drug.

The active ingredient, Alpha P-V-P, is found in other synthetic drugs like bath salts.

While states like Florida and Georgia have reported problems, Cheka and area law enforcement said the instances have remained rather low in the Birmingham metro, where heroin and fentanyl remain a major problem.

