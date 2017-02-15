ATF offers reward in gun store burglaries

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible in the break-in of Lee’s Pawn Shop in Center Point.

Two people burglarized the store on Feb. 12. It is believed eight firearms were taken, though ATF investigators are conducting an inventory.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500. It will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for up to $5,000 total.

ATF spokesman Michael Knight said investigators are working with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Center Point case, a $5,000 reward is being offered in Alexandria in Calhoun County. The 144 Pawn and Jewelry was burglarized on February 6th. Authorities said 39 firearms were taken.

“We look at the various historical thefts to see if there are any common denominators,” Knight said.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for the Center Point break-in or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for the Alexandria break-in.

Information can also be sent to ATF through the www.reportit.com mobile app by using the Nashville field division as the location.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.