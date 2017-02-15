Birmingham police ID man shot to death on Stouts Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police ID man shot to death on Stouts Road

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Stouts Road and 22nd Avenue North in the northern part of the city.

The victim, 36-year-old Tavares Smith, was found dead in a vehicle.

Police say the man's girlfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting. She was only grazed by a bullet.

Investigators have identified a possible suspect and are searching for that person at this time.They described him as a black male.

Police say the victim had some kind of long term feud with several men in the area.

