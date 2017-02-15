Report says several Alabama bridges are structurally deficient

The 22nd Street North bridge at Morris Avenue in Birmingham is one of those deficient bridges. (Source: WBRC video)

At the same time troopers say accidents are on the rise in Alabama, we've also learned about poor bridge conditions from a new report.

The American Roads and Transportation Builders Association paint a bleak picture when it comes to bridges in Alabama. According to a report from the group, there are five bridges in need of repairs in Jefferson County, one in Etowah County and one in Talladega County.

The 22nd Street bridge over Morris Avenue in Birmingham was built in 1915 and about 14,000 vehicles cross it every day. It made the list of deficient bridges.

"That is news to me. I'm shocked to know we have bridge established in 1915. It's a main thoroughfare in the city of Birmingham and it needs attention," Jay Roberson, Birmingham City Councilman, said.

The report says out of 16,000 bridges in Alabama, 1,200 (8 percent) are structurally deficient in which key element of the bridge is considered in poor or worse condition.

Approximately 8,500 bridges need repairs according to the report. The estimated cost $110 million. The list of Structurally Deficient Bridges in Jefferson County are:

22nd Street over Morris Avenue

I-65 over US 11

I-59/20 over US 31

1-59/20 over Arron Aronov Dr.

US 78 over Village Creek

City leaders say federal funds will be needed to fix some of these deficient bridges but state and local governments will have to come up with matching funds. Roberson says that won't be easy.

"Local governments don't receive all the money that is needed. We are behind as a state as a whole in funding as it relates to infrastructure," Roberson said.

And experts say bad roads and bridges may be costing you more than just frustration and headaches. A new report released Wednesday says the cost of vehicle repairs and maintenance due to bad roads is over $4 billion. That is $1,600 for the average Birmingham driver.

TRIP, a non-profit transportation research group out of Washington, D.C. released the report.

It finds 19 percent of major urban roads are in poor condition in Alabama.

"Alabama's transportation system will continue to deteriorate and it will become congested and will stifle economic growth and progress here," Carolyn Kelly with TRIP said.

The head of the Birmingham Business Alliance said bad roads hurt the state's economy.

"Workers don't want to live and work in places they cant be mobile and companies don't want to be where their workers don't want to live." Bryan Hilson, President and CEO BBA said.

A state group of businesses, chambers and economic development groups are pushing for funding for road improvements.

"We have fellow citizens and we have visitors without our borders who are traveling through our state that are critically injured and die on our roadways every single day," Jim Page with the Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure, said.

Everyone said there is a need for long range funding to improve Alabama's roads and bridges. The only funding for roads and bridges is a proposed gas tax down in the state legislature. Both lawmakers and some in the public will tell you that bill still faces an uphill fight.

