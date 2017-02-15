Fairfield business owner laments homicides

Every morning, bright and early, Roosevelt Hildreth is hard at work at H and H car wash in Fairfield.

This Wednesday started the same as any other until just after 10:00.

"We had about three cars and I was right there shimmying the car off and I heard, I reckon, four or five shots,” Hildreth recalls.

The bullets were fired at a home right behind his shop. The victim, 18-year-old Eric Dial, Jr., was killed.

He had just turned 18 years old and at one time, had worked for Hildreth.

Dial's death--the latest in a string of homicides throughout the Birmingham metro. Several of the victims not even out of their teens.

For 80-year-old Hildreth, who came through the civil rights movement of the 60s, the murders are painful to see.

“It makes you feel mighty bad after you scuffle and come through things that we did and I don't know what they're doing now,” Hildreth said.

He admits the changes he sees scares him.

“It makes you think pack up and go or what? But I got these guys working here I'm trying to help them, keep them off the streets and these guys," he said.

It's his way of giving back and he tries to explain that to customers who may be afraid to come to.

“A lot of people (say), ’I went around to such and such a place and I don't want to go there. Those youngsters are there.’ But I say, 'I'm here and I have youngsters here that aren't like that.’ That's how I try to keep the business going here.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.