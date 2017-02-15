Tuscaloosa Co. Commission to pen letter in support of Stillman College

The Tuscaloosa County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday morning supporting Stillman College's upcoming restructuring plan.

"They're having to re-address some of the restructuring they have in place in order to get where they're going and on a firm foot financially,” Commissioner Reginald Murray said.

Murray said it came at the request of the school's interim president.

That letter does not mean the county will offer financial support to Stillman College. But once it's written, that letter of support will spell out the contributions Stillman has made to Tuscaloosa and the surrounding community.

"It has provided degrees for students who may not necessarily be able to go to some of the other institutions. So it has served a great segment of the community, "Murray said.

Stillman representatives will present the letter to officials with the Federal Department of Education next week.

They'll discuss how Stillman is restructuring the school after some recent financial difficulties.

