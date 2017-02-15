Former interior secretary visits new national monuments in Anniston, Birmingham

The former bus depot as it stands today. (Source: WBRC video)

The bus depot as it looked in the 1960s. (Source: WBRC file video)

Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell visited the new civil rights national monuments in Anniston and Birmingham that were designated by former President Barack Obama just before leaving office.

Jewell says Anniston's monuments to the 1961 Freedom Riders bus burning incident sends a positive message.

"This is a city that recognizes that embracing painful parts of its history and its past enables it to move forward, and enables people to come to Anniston and say, this is a community that has learned some powerful lessons," she said.

The former Greyhound bus depot and a park on Highway 202 were designated as the Freedom Riders National Monument.

