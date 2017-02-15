Dakota, born September 2005, likes video games, school and eating Chinese food. He has a very creative imagination and loves action heroes, playing with his toys and playing pretend. He loves to play outside and draw fictional characters. He also loves his video games.

Dakota receives Special Education Services at school and needs assistance with math and reading. He makes good grades and is motivated in getting perfect attendance and good grades.

Dakota needs a family that will offer one-on-one attention an give him guidance and a loving home. Dakota is very intelligent and needs a family that can offer a consistent routine and stable home environment.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

