Jill: Dry weather for a couple of days before showers return

The breeze continues this afternoon and will create a slightly cooler feel to the air Wednesday.

Thermometer readings will be in the upper 50s most places. Sunshine continues to take over in full force which will lead to a clear sky tonight.

Temperatures will d rop into the lower 30s and winds die down overnight.

High pressure builds in on Thursday and that will mean light winds, full sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

The high pressure system slides east of Alabama on Friday and that will allow moisture to return. Temperatures will also be warmer as a southerly flow takes over. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Clouds increase across the sky during the afternoon hours and showers will be possible as early as the evening hours as our next system builds in.

The shower chance lingers early on Saturday and then another round of rain swings through during the early afternoon hours. The overall coverage of rain will be 40 percent. A clap of thunder can’t be ruled out for locations south of I-20, otherwise it will just be a tame rain.

The second part of the weekend features dry conditions and well above normal temperatures. Highs in the 70s will be common between Sunday and at least Wednesday of next week. The early spring pattern continues to unfold.

