18-year-old killed in Fairfield

BJCC officials are worried about the impact of road construction on major events at the convention complex.More >>
BJCC officials are worried about the impact of road construction on major events at the convention complex.More >>
Alabama Marine Police expect more boats will fill Lake Tuscaloosa as Memorial Day weekend nears.More >>
Alabama Marine Police expect more boats will fill Lake Tuscaloosa as Memorial Day weekend nears.More >>
It's not all fun and games on Lake Tuscaloosa for Gina Phillips and others boating with her.More >>
It's not all fun and games on Lake Tuscaloosa for Gina Phillips and others boating with her.More >>
A Hoover woman is using her interior design skills to bring joy to children with serious or terminal illnesses.?More >>
A Hoover woman is using her interior design skills to bring joy to children with serious or terminal illnesses.?More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>