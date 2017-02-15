18-year-old killed in Fairfield

Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the Wednesday morning death of an 18-year-old.

The victim was fatally shot at his home around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of 43rd Street after hanging out with the suspect all morning, according to Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer.

A man who owns a nearby business says he heard four or five shots before police were called.

The victim's father says his son, Eric Dial, Jr. had just turned 18.

We are told Dial was not a student in the city school system.

