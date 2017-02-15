FAFSA deadline approaching

The priority deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid -FAFSA- is quickly approaching. Students and families should submit the form before March 1 in order to be eligible for grants, loans and work-study opportunities. Alabama Possible, a statewide nonprofit that removes barriers to prosperity, raises awareness about the deadline and lets parents, guardians and students know that free FAFSA workshops are available across the state. Kristina Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible, joins us to discuss the FAFSA and share information about the free workshops. The goal is to help students access the financial aid they need to pay for college and avoid leaving money on the table! More than $2 billion dollars of financial aid each year goes unclaimed in the United States. All that families need to do to get this money is complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid - FAFSA. The Cash for College Alabama campaign teams up with 207 high schools to encourage high school seniors and their families to complete the FAFSA before the March 1 priority deadline.

Any student seeking federal or state financial aid – including grants, loans and work-study programs – must complete the FAFSA. Many students will qualify for Pell Grants of up to $5,920 per year. According to the U.S. Department of Education, nine out of ten students who complete the form attend college the following fall. Many students tend to wait until the summer to complete their FAFSA which excludes them from being eligible for some types of aid. Students who file their FAFSA by or before their college's priority deadline receive up to twice the amount of financial aid as those who file the FAFSA later. In the weeks leading up to the priority deadline, high schools, colleges and community groups will coordinate and facilitate free FAFSA completion workshops across the state. Students and their families can learn more about Cash for College workshops by visiting www.cashforcollegealabama.org. Cash for College Alabama is a partnership of Alabama Possible, the Alabama State Department of Education, Bold Goals Coalition of Central Alabama, and the Alabama Media Group. Alabama Possible is a statewide nonprofit organization that works to remove barriers to prosperity through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Our research-driven work is designed to broaden relationships and enhance capacity building. We believe that it is possible for all Alabamians to lead prosperous lives, and our programs work to make that possibility a reality. We have been changing the way people think and talk about poverty in Alabama since 1993. For more information, visit www.alabamapossible.org.

