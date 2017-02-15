Jeh Jeh Live: Selma High School Choir

February is Black History Month. In celebration, Jeh Jeh catches up with some choirs this month for special music. Today he joined us from Selma High School with the choir. The Selma High School Choir has a long tradition of good choral music. The choir has traveled all over the country in the past. Under the direction of Colin Lett, the choir has forged a signature sound that is youthful and unique. The choir offers a fresh take on the Negro Spiritual that honors the rich choral heritage while expanding upon it with newly commissioned works. Among the performance highlights - singing for the celebration of the life of Civil Rights activist Amelia Boynton-Robinson and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of Bloody Sunday in Selma. However, the Choir prides itself mostly on scholarships awarded to its members. Catch the Selma High School Choir on Sunday, February 26 at 3 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma for "A Celebration of Black Music in Selma." This event is free to the public.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.