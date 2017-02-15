Pan Seared Chicken with Grapefruit and Oranges
6oz chicken breast filets, thin,salted and peppered
1t canola oil
1t butter
zest from 1/2 grapefruit and orange
sections from 1 whole grapefruit
sections from 1 whole orange
1/2 t grated fresh ginger
1T fresh green onions
1/2 to 1 cup chicken broth
Saute seasoned chicken in butter and oil on med-high.
After chicken is turned add ginger, fruit and fruit zest
let this cook for 2 minutes on medium
add chicken broth and green onions.
simmer for about 3-5 minutes to finish cooking and to let the broth evaporated some to thicken the pan sauce.
Serve with salad or side.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.