Pan Seared Chicken with Grapefruit and Oranges

6oz chicken breast filets, thin,salted and peppered

1t canola oil

1t butter

zest from 1/2 grapefruit and orange

sections from 1 whole grapefruit

sections from 1 whole orange

1/2 t grated fresh ginger

1T fresh green onions

1/2 to 1 cup chicken broth



Saute seasoned chicken in butter and oil on med-high.

After chicken is turned add ginger, fruit and fruit zest

let this cook for 2 minutes on medium

add chicken broth and green onions.

simmer for about 3-5 minutes to finish cooking and to let the broth evaporated some to thicken the pan sauce.

Serve with salad or side.