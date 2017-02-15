Mickey: Early morning rain east of I-65, then gradual clearing

We have rain, mainly east of I-65 this morning. West of 65 you should be fine this morning.

Temperatures were in the 40s to 50s as of 4 a.m. and should warm into the mid-50s today. Look for gradual clearing with winds a little breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight should be clear and cold with lows near 32 and a north wind around 5 to 10.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be clear with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s.

Saturday is expected to bring increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain at 30 to 40 percent.

Skies should clear by Sunday with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the low 70s.

Unseasonably warm spring-like air takes us into our new workweek. Groundhog Birmingham Bill just may have gotten it right this year!

