UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after deadly mobile home fire in Sumiton

Sumiton authorities confirm that one person is in custody following a suspicious deadly fire at a motor home in Sumiton.

Ryan Glen Park Phillips, 27, is being held after one person is dead and a firefighter sustained severe injuries in the Tuesday night fire Sumiton near the intersection of Hull and Whitlow Roads.

Phillips was taken into custody and police towed his motorcycle in Adamsville early Wednesday morning.

Family members identified the person killed as a grandmother named Mary Dill. The victim will have to be officially identified through DNA and dental records. Her official cause of death has yet to be determined. Neither she nor her son has been publicly identified by authorities at this time.

"She was 79 about to be 80-years-old and we never figured this would happen and you can never imagine this happening to anybody," Tim Lane, Dill's grandson.

"We're pretty much in shock," Lane said. "For some of us it still hasn't registered what has happened."

Lane's wife, Michelle, remembers Dill as a loving person.

"She loved everybody," she said. "Every time you walk in the door, hugs and kisses. She was a good person."

Investigators say Phillips and the son were able to escape through a window. Police say the son was able to get help at a neighbor’s house. Police say officially, the woman is not accounted for.

"He opened the door and he was sitting out here and he asked them to call the police and the fire department," said neighbor Debra Davis. "He did and went over there. He said if they had a water hose he would've tried to help put the fire out."

With blood stains left on her porch, Davis and her family are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded just a few feet from their home.

"I just hate it for the family I truly hated it," she said.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Another person has been released from UAB Hosptial after being treated for burns.

The firefighter has been taken to UAB after he fell through the floor of the mobile home and the roof collapsed on him. He is expected to be OK.

The coroner, Sumiton police and state fire marshal are all investigating at this time.

Sumiton Police Chief TJ Burnett says this is tough on the entire community.

"We're a pretty laid-back community, we have our share of problems but we're pretty laid back," he said. "Most people can or know one another here everybody gets along so this is very out of the norm for people and there's a lot of people talking in town about it."

"Just a kind-hearted person, help anybody in need. She helped raise me when I was ten when my parents would work, she raised a bunch of kids, she was always trying to help people," Lane said.

