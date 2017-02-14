J-P: Rain likely overnight

Rain continues to push eastward from Mississippi. There is no severe weather expected locally, but we could see some stronger storms south of Montgomery.

Most rain will arrive after midnight and should clear by 5 a.m.

We may see lingering showers on the morning drive for east Alabama. Most of the rain will have cleared the area by noon. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 50s. We should have clearing skies during the afternoon with the return of sunshine. Expect another blast of cold air Wednesday night with lows around 30.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible on Saturday.

