1 dead after car crashes through gas pumps, into store in Cullman County

Authorities say one person has died when their vehicle caught fire after driving through a set of gas pumps and crashing into a store.

Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle leveled several gas pumps and damaged the side of the building at a Chevron station on 1st Avenue/Highway 31 in Garden City. The car continued traveling down Highway 31 a short distance before crashing into an upholstery store and catching fire.

Wednesday, authorities identified the driver as David "Brent" Rouse, 32.

