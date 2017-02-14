1 dead after car crashes through gas pumps, into store in Cullma - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

1 dead after car crashes through gas pumps, into store in Cullman County

(Source: Kenneth Nail) (Source: Kenneth Nail)
(Source: Lisa Belcher) (Source: Lisa Belcher)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities say one person has died when their vehicle caught fire after driving through a set of gas pumps and crashing into a store.

Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle leveled several gas pumps and damaged the side of the building at a Chevron station on 1st Avenue/Highway 31 in Garden City. The car continued traveling down Highway 31 a short distance before crashing into an upholstery store and catching fire.

Wednesday, authorities identified the driver as David "Brent" Rouse, 32.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly