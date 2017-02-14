Teen struck, killed by vehicle in Anniston

Anniston police are investigating after a juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle near the Dollar General on Noble Street and 31st Street Tuesday night.

The Calhoun County Coroner is on the scene.

Family members have identified the victim as 15-year-old Jovannah Williams.

We also have a crew there gathering more details as they become available so please check back for updates.

