On Your Side: Better Business Bureau warns of hotel booking scams during Mardi Gras

We are just days away from Mardi Gras 2017. A lot of you may be going to celebrate along the Gulf Coast.

Some hotels are already booked completely and if you are still searching for a room, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning after finding some sketchy third party booking websites.

The BBB says one site "MardiGrasrooms.com" offers deals for rooms at many popular hotels along parade routes. The BBB says the company is not located at the physical address they provide on their website.

Also, the BBB says several of the hotels on the site said they have no connection to the company and have not contracted with them to book rooms for their hotels. The BBB now sounding the alarm along the gulf coast telling you to be cautious of third party sites that offer deals that in some cases are too good to be true.

"If rooms appear to be ultra-inexpensive. Although they are on parade routes and they are a great brand name that is always a big red flag…Mardi Gras for these Gulf Coast cities is like having the Super Bowl in your town. So deals are few and far between,” David Smitherman, with the Better Business Bureau of Central & South Alabama.

We are still waiting to hear back from “MardiGrasRooms.com."

To avoid being ripped off, the BBB says deal directly with the hotel, confirm your reservation and use a credit card instead of a debit card to book the room.

