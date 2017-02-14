On Your Side: Neighbors concerned after dozens of used syringes found behind abandoned home

A disturbing find behind a north Birmingham home where a 29-year-old was found shot to death last week.

Tuesday morning, we found more than 40 used syringes on the ground just off 5th Terrace North. Neighbors believe the syringes came from people they say were squatting in the abandoned home.

“We had four white girls. We don’t know where they came from but at least four of them were living in this same house then the white guy came up dead..shot three times last Friday,” Robert Walker, Vice President of the Wahouma Neighborhood Association, said.

The syringes are on city property towards the back of Wahouma Park. Walker says the area has huge drug problem. Walker tried getting Birmingham Police to clean things up but he says he didn’t have any luck so he called WBRC FOX6 News On Your Side.

He called police again while our cameras were there and two officers showed up. They called the city’s public works department. A short time later, a worker showed up and picked the syringes up for proper disposal. Walker is thankful for that, but says the city needs to clean up this neighborhood in more ways that this one.

“The reason why they are squatting here is because of drugs. It’s a very unhealthy neighborhood. Instead of being a neighborhood association to benefit

our neighbors, we are a neighborhood association to fight crime. That’s not fair we have a police department that’s supposed to do that,” Walker added.

At one time, the neighborhood had a community safety project with Birmingham police to combat this type of crime and keep a check on abandoned houses. Walker says for whatever reason that project has gone by the wayside.

We are still waiting to hear back from BPD and the mayor’s office about this safety initiative.

