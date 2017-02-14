Oak Grove students still coming to terms with deaths of classmates

Heartbreaking is one way to describe what family and friends are going through after a car crash that killed two children, both siblings, in Jefferson County.

Nine-year old Michael Scoggins and his 17-year old sister, Megan, where killed in a wreck along Highway 269 Monday morning.

Their sisters, 15-year-old Donna and 19-year old Katelyn were also injured in the accident. Monday afternoon, Donna was listed in critical condition at Children’s of Alabama. Katelyn was listed in serious condition.

At Oak Grove Elementary School where Michael was a fourth grader, his principal, Randy McCarty described this as the worst day of his eight years as a principal.

He knows all of the Scoggins children and says losing them is like losing his own children.

He described Michael as a quiet, helpful and dependent student; a friend to all.

Monday afternoon, McCarty and his guidance counselor met with students and told them about Michael's death.

They first reached out to parents to alert them to the situation, knowing a lot of young people at this age will be dealing with death for the first time in their lives.

Meanwhile, at Oak Grove High School, where Michael’s older sisters attended, Megan Scoggins was being remembered as a good student and a good person.

“She had such a positive influence on lots of kids. Every teacher has said she was always fighting for the underdog,” said principal Pam Dennis.

Students tried to focus on that positive spirit while others from the community reached out to lend their support.

“Once we learned of Megan's passing, we immediately put a call out to our churches and within 15 minutes, we had 15 to 20 clergy on staff meeting with students who wanted to talk or if not talk, just sit there with them," Dennis said.

Allen says the news was hard not only on students, but staff, too.

“The girls in the wreck were a 9th grader, an 11th grader and a 12th grader. So more than half the faculty is currently teaching one of these children," Dennis said.

She says everyone in this small community knows the Scoggins family and will want to do all they can to help.

Allen says that will be especially important considering they now have not only one, but two children to bury.

But she says she knows the Oak Grove family will be there.

“We're just going to wrap our arms around each other and comfort each other. That's the biggest thing," Dennis said.

Friends and loved ones have left balloons, flowers and candles at the spot where the wreck happened.

Tuesday, students at Oak Grove High School are still coming to terms with the news of it all.

“It's weird for somebody so young to go through this...really haven't started life yet. It's really crazy. It shouldn't be like this,” Oak Grove senior Derrion Parrish said.

In the main hall, a huge sign of support hangs for the Scoggins family as well as smaller notes showing their love. If you look through the notes the students have left for the Scoggins family, one theme that jumps out most of all is that many of the students say they are praying for them in this situation.

Pastor Lee Praytor of Oak Grove First Baptist Church says one thing he's noticed is a lot of them leaning on their faith at this difficult time.

“I think by in large, the student body has come together to seek the Lord and pray and look to God to make sense of this,” Praytor said.

He’s one of several pastors who visited the school Tuesday to continue to support students, be it through talking or just listening.

He says some of the students, understandably question why the accident happened, but Praytor says he tries to lead them back to their faith with a

message he hopes they and the family can lean on.

“God is a god of love and He is in control, no matter what happens in this world. And when we have times like this, if we'll just look to Him, He is the God of all comfort and He will comfort us through our tragedies," Praytor said.

For information about the Scoggins Family Memorial Fund, please click here: http://oakgrovehigh.jefcoed.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=111966&pageId=6242142&portletInstanceId=298886&action=view

