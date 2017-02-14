Woman reported missing in Cherokee Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Woman reported missing in Cherokee Co.

Karen R. Willmon (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Department) Karen R. Willmon (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Department)
CENTRE, AL (WBRC) -

Cherokee County authorities are searching for a missing Centre woman.

Karen R. Willmon, 68, was last seen near County Road 65 wearing a black Native-American type of jacket.

She stands 5-feet, 40-inches and weighs 170-pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Willmon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department at 256-927-9999 or Central Dispatch at 256-927-3939.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly