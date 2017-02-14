House bill takes aim at Alabama cities considering sanctuary policies

Alabama House members planned to debate legislation Tuesday to withhold funding from cities, counties, public colleges and universities that defy immigration laws and declare themselves “sanctuary cities.”



The Americans First Act would call for an entity to lose funding only if the Attorney General certifies the entity failed to comply with the state of federal immigration laws.



A Jefferson County Democrat in the House, Rep. Merika Coleman of Hueytown, said she would work to oppose the legislation.



“I actually support Birmingham and other cities that pass those resolutions,” Coleman said.



The Birmingham City Council approved a resolution declaring itself a “sanctuary city” to all, but supporters called it symbolic and did not institute policies that could be contrary to state and federal laws.



Tuscaloosa’s mayor and a member of the city council will present a resolution Tuesday night reaffirming the Tuscaloosa City Council’s “support of foreign visitors, students and investors who live, work and study in the city.”

