Elementary schoolers raise money to buy school resource officers bulletproof vests

The K Kids show off the bracelets they sold to buy the vests. (Source: WBRC video)

L-R: Officer Mike Crawford compares his normal vest to the new one modeled by Officer Scott Whorton. (Source: WBRC video)

Members of the K Kids at T.R. Simmons Elementary School found a way to say thank you to members of the Jasper Police Department and specifically their school resource officers.

The organization is a junior division of the Kiwanis Club and therefore is all about community service. But this time the students could save lives some day.

For three months students sold bracelets for $2 honoring police officers. After more than 600 sales they were able to purchase three bulletproof vests.

"We just wanted to do something for them because they help us and keep us safe every day and we just thought it would be sweet to give them something that would help them keep us safer more," fifth grader Sarah Margaret Ward said.

Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe was thrilled when he heard about it.

"Our department supplies a bulletproof vest. They wanted to do something to add a little more protection in case there would be an active shooter or some sort of incident," Poe said.

"We really appreciate this," Officer Mike Crawford, a 21-year veteran said. "These are one of the best vests out today."

He points to the stand vest he is wearing to show the comparison.

"This that I am wearing are for small rounds. These are more for rifle rounds or larger rounds," he said.

The political climate surrounding our nation's police departments is not lost on the T.R. Simmons Elementary Principal Jonathan Allen said.

"You can't help but recognize there are have been a number of incidents in the last couple of years that have drawn attention to our law enforcement. We want our students to see how our community does...we like to think that community policing is a new term and it certainly has been politicized. But for our community, our police officers do a wonderful job of building strong relationships, truly caring about the people they save and protect."

Allen says the K Kids are example of students learning outside the classroom about real world issues and their place in the world and how they can help.

Crawford and colleague Officer Scott Whorton have been walking the hallways and grounds of T.R. Simmons since most of these kids were in kindergarten. They know students and their families by name.

Whorton was quick to point out no one is making them work at the school.

"Officer Crawford and I...we are not here because we were assigned, we wanted to be here and we want to be here for our kids and our community," Whorton said.

Student Haley Sherer wanted to share one more thing about these officers.

"The officers, they are some of the nicest people you'll meet. They are better than a best friend. They are amazing," Sherer said.

