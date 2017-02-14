Birmingham City Council supports property tax extension for schools

The Birmingham City Council approved a resolution supporting a March 7 vote to renew property taxes for public schools in Jefferson County.

The property taxes are set to end unless voters approve an extension.

School superintendents in Jefferson County say schools depend on $100 million in local taxes to supplement state and federal funding.

“There’s no new taxes, we just want to insure that we take care of our students,” Council President Pro Tem Steven Hoyt said following the vote.

Council President Johnathan Austin introduced the resolution.

