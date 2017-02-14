Anniston police, city manager considering ideas from police study

A study of Anniston's police department is being dissected by city leaders and by the command staff of the police department.



The 137-page study by the Washington, D.C. based Center for Public Safety Management, LLC, has so many findings and suggestions that a member of the command staff, Captain Greg Feazell, will spend the next few months examining them full time.

The study suggested Anniston had a higher crime rate than many other cities its size, but also suggested the police department didn't necessarily need more officers, just reallocations of its current resources.

Police Chief Shane Denham says many of the ideas have been tried before in his department with varying degrees of success.

One idea was to work on the department's backlog of outstanding warrants. Denham says shift lieutenants occasionally free up officers who do especially good work, to spend a day or two serving warrants.

"If they want to say it was their idea, fine," Denham said.

He says the city's human resource director also does exit interviews with police officers to help understand why there's a turnover among officers, and says police have already been beefing up brochures and attending job fairs to recruit more minority and female officers.

"We have been to college career fairs, Talladega College, Jacksonville State, Gadsden State, and places like that," said Capt. Nick Bowles, a commander whose job focuses partly on that recruitment. "Now what we would really rather see is more local people from Calhoun County, more specifically Anniston applying. They have a stake in the police department, a stake in the city."

But Bowles says the city itself and its crime rate presents a challenge.

"Anniston is a unique city to work in, you have to want to be here. You have to want to answer these calls. You have to want to be busy. If you want to come here and be lazy this is not the place for you to work, and a lot of people, it's eye-opening for that," Bowles added.

Anniston police have also done one particular recommendation in the past--- putting a canine officer in the department, but Denham says he wasn't pleased with the idea.

"As long as I'm chief, we're not going to have another canine. End of discussion," Denham said.

Denham says the idea of having overlapping shifts, where one set of officers get off work an hour after the later shift reports--does not yet appear to be cost effective. However, he says the department for years has allowed at least one or two officers per shift to overlap.

City Manager Kent Davis says despite the lack of surprises or revelations in the study, which was originally commissioned under former City Manager Brian Johnson, he says the study was justified as a way of making Anniston safer.

"Our officers have a tough, tough job," Davis says. "And we have a high crime rate, and we have to struggle with pay issues, and competition from other police jurisdictions, and this shows the tough job our officers have. I couldn't be any prouder of them, for the job they do in Anniston."

