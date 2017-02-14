UPDATE: Reward offered as deputies search for 2 suspects in Center Point pawn shop theft

ATF and the NSSF are now offering a reward in Jefferson County deputies' search for two men accused of stealing several guns from a pawn shop over the weekend.

The two organizations are offering $5,000 for an information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the Sunday, Feb. 12 robbery at Lee's Pawn on Center Point Parkway.

Deputies say the back door was forced open.

The suspects captured on surveillance are described as two black males in dark clothing. They carried the stolen items away from the scene in large bags.

Please call deputies at 205-325-1450 if you have any leads.Those with information can also call the ATF at 1-800-ATF- GUNS.

