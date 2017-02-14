UPDATE: Reward offered as deputies search for 2 suspects in Center Point pawn shop theft

The Jefferson County Coroner says a man died Friday morning after being pinned under equipment he was working on.More >>
A woman was shot in the face on Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Birmingham police.More >>
A 4-month-old baby police say was taken from her home early Friday morning by her teen aunt has been found. The infant's 14-year-old aunt has also been found.More >>
A jury has acquitted the first of four teenagers to stand trial on murder charges in the slaying of a veteran and father of two.More >>
Muggy air will make it feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature on Friday. Take it easy doing outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.More >>
