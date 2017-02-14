Bronze Bomber ready for action

One thing has not changed with WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder: he believes he can beat anyone, any time in the ring.

That also includes his next opponent on February 25 at the BJCC Legacy Arena against Gerald Washington.

“He’s tall like me at 6' 6",” said Wilder on Tuesday during a media training session. “I like tall opponents because I can chop’em down like a tree and yell, 'Timber!'”

Wilder heads into his title defense against Washington with a perfect professional record 37-0, 36 of those as knockouts. Though his next match Wilder returns to the ring after suffering a torn bicep and broken hand.

“I’m in the best shape, I’m a better boxer than I was a year ago and I am healthy,” said the WBC heavyweight champ. “I can’t wait to show haters I am ready to be back in the ring.”

Wilder’s fight against Washington will be broadcast on FOX and can be seen locally on WBRC FOX6 News.

