Suspect in Sylacauga student beating applies for youthful offender status

Quartez Lamar Walker was in Talladega County court Monday for a youthful offender status hearing but no decision yet.

He's one of the four suspects accused in the beating of Sylcauga High School Student, Brian Ogle, after last year's homecoming game.

Walker turns 21 in July. His next hearing is in April.

Walker, Bobby Ronchea Brown, 19, La Noah Grant Ealy, Jr, 18, and Daveon Shamareya Nix, 20, are all former Sylacauga High School students, according to the Sylacauga police chief. Nix is the son of city councilor Tiffany Nix.

Police Chief Kelley Johnson said this assault had to do with an ongoing dispute on Facebook that at times dealt with race. He added that is appears the suspects specifically came to Sylacauga to confront Ogle.

The mother of Ogle, Brandi Allen, had pushed for police to include hate crimes in the charges, but Chief Johnson said after consulting with the district attorney, it did not meet the statute for a hate crime.

