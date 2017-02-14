Birmingham councilor shares details of Eastwood Plaza renovations

People are seeing work at Eastwood Plaza off of Crestwood Boulevard.

"Higher paying jobs. A better product and you are selling what the community is looking for." Kim Rafferty, Birmingham City Councilwoman said.

Rafferty represents the Eastwood area. Work crews are removing debris and other items from closed stores and buildings.

The Plaza used to house a K-Mart before it closed. Rafferty says a developer is taking down part of the shopping center.

"They took a hard look at was going in there after the closure of K-Mart and decided to reconfigure the building. They will demolish a third to two-thirds of the building." Rafferty said.



She said the developer is looking to create a plan for the shopping center.

"There was a period of time people were just putting in businesses to have businesses there. Now we have intentional development that will sale to the people who shop there." Rafferty said.

So far, city money and tax incentives are not involved in the project. Rafferty said the city are ready to jump in to help bring stores and people to the area.

Griffin Lassiter with Birmingham’s Economic Development Department says the plans for the shopping center should make it easier to lure prospects to the area.



