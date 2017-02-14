Jasper City Council to consider raising gas tax for revenue increase

The Jasper City Council will debate raising their gas tax to two cents by adding a one cent increase.

"Expenses would exceed revenues by some $850,000," David O’Mary, Jasper mayor said.

O'Mary has been on the job for just 90 days.

He started looking at the city's budget and financial numbers and the numbers did not add up.

"Christmas season is a big contributor in sales tax revenues," O'Mary said. "What we've seen is we have seen a slippage in sales tax revenues as compared to the previous year."

Jasper suspended a half a million dollar payment to the Walker County Industrial Development Authority which brings in business interest and potential tax dollars to the city.

O'Mary is proposing a one cent gas tax increase which will generate about $260,000 for the city.

"What we are hoping to do is have a balance of revenue in enhancements and on the other side is expense contailments." he said.

O'Mary said he plans to offer the city council budget cuts that include overtime costs and d rop city services not necessary to the city. Mayor O'Mary believes he has support for the gas tax proposal but if it fails with the city council he may have to take some drastic action

"If you can't fill the gap the next thing you have to do is a reduction in force and I don't want to do that," O’Mary said.

The council is set to debate the tax increase next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.