US Marshals capture man accused of assaulting Aliceville police chief

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that a man accused of assaulting the Aliceville police chief has been captured.

Bruce Hughes, Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning. He has been transferred to the Pickens County Jail.

Authorities say Hughes caused a disturbance inside Aliceville city hall last Thursday and when Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones tried to stop Hughes outside the building. Hughes, who had gotten into a vehicle by that time, tried to run Jones over as he left, according to police.

Thursday night's manhunt near the Greene and Pickens County lines first started at Aliceville City Hall inside the municipal courtroom.

That lead to a chase that reached Greene County where Hughes eventually wrecked the car and ran into the woods, leaving his family inside.

Hughes was booked on charges of attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, assault third degree and reckless endangerment. His bond is listed at $60,000.

