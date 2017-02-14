FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Heavy rain expected later tonight

Temperatures remain mild across the area this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We're tracking some rain to our west expected to become widespread tonight. A strong cold front will move across the state by tomorrow. Rain should enter West Alabama between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The rain will become widespread after 10 p.m. and continue through early Wednesday. It is possible we could see an isolated strong storms south of I-20.

The most unstable air will remain in South Alabama. This will increase the potential for strong and isolated severe storms south of Montgomery. Expect rain chances across the state around 100-percent. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s.

We may see lingering showers on the morning drive. Most of the rain will have cleared the area by noon. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 50s. We should have clearing skies during the afternoon with the return of sunshine. Expect another blast of cold air Wednesday night with lows around 30.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. By Friday, temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Weekend Forecast: We'll see a few showers on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Sunday mostly sunny with temperatures around 70.

