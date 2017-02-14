FIRST ALERT: Storms tonight though the severe threat is very limited

If you were to open up the First Alert Weather App and go to the radar and expand the view, you will see a large complex of rain and embedded storms

moving across Louisiana. The motion of this activity is northeast and we will start to see showers impacting the state from west to east this evening. Expect dry and mild conditions this afternoon and increasing clouds. If you have dinner plans with your Valentine, I recommend you just bringing an umbrella along especially if you are having a late dinner date.



After 7 p.m., rain moves in from west to east and after midnight there is a better chance for storms. The warm sector sets up south of I-20 and that’s where a strong storm is possible. I do think some of the strongest storms will be confined to south Louisiana, south Mississippi and extreme south Alabama and across the panhandle of Florida. That’s where the threat for a tornado, damaging winds and hail will be greatest.



Tomorrow morning is going to be interesting across central Alabama because north of I-20 it will be a cold rain and stormy. Some of the storms could contain small hail and gusty winds. There will be almost a 20 degree spread in temperatures from north to south.



Clearing skies on Wednesday afternoon will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 50s. It won’t be the best hair day because of gusty winds.



Sunshine dominates the rest of the week and temperatures at night will be in the 30s and during the day they’ll be in the 60s.



The next system brings a few showers on Saturday and more clouds and then we really start to heat up on Sunday into next week. Highs in the 70s will be common again.