Tuscaloosa mayor to present proclamation supporting foreign visitors

A proclamation reaffirming the Tuscaloosa City Council’s support of foreign visitors is set to go before the council Tuesday night.

The proclamation, obtained from the City of Tuscaloosa, reads in part: “Now therefore be it proclaimed that the Tuscaloosa City Council reaffirms

its support of foreign visitors, students and investors who live, work and study in our community.”

The proclamation also notes that Tuscaloosa is home to institutions of higher learning and international companies.

Tuscaloosa City Spokeswoman Deidre Stalnaker says community members have recently asked some Tuscaloosa city councilors where the council stands

on this issue, and this proclamation is in response to that.

According to the council agenda, the proclamation will be presented by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Council member Cynthia Almond near the

beginning of the 6 p.m. meeting.

