Train wreck victim identified as missing Hoover man

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a train Sunday evening.

John McAvoy McGregor, 32, of Hoover was struck near a tunnel underneath South Shades Crest Road and near Brocks Gap Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the wreck, McGregor’s family reported him missing on Saturday afternoon and had conducted a search for him along with officers.

Police say foul play is not suspected in his death.

