Road Warrior: Stretch of Acton Road to close for culvert replacement

A culvert replacement will close a stretch of Acton Road next week and it could cause some traffic issues for those who live in the area.

According to a release on the Jefferson County, AL Facebook page, Acton Road between Camp Horner Road and I-459 will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, February 20th and should reopen on or before Thursday, February 23rd.

ALDOT crews will be working to remove a corroded metal drainage culvert and replace it with a concrete one. Drivers can expect to see temporary traffic signs posted this week on Acton Road reminding of the upcoming closure. A detour is also posted.



Do you have a road concern or want to know what’s going on in your neighborhood? Email us at RoadWarrior@WBRC.com or submit a tip through the WBRC News App.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

