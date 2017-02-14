Creamy Goat Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:
1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
12 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
1 teaspoon finely chopped tarragon
1 tablespoon minced chives
Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
Warm chunks of baguette for serving
Sweet-tart apples, sliced for serving
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, add cream. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the goat cheese, whisking until melted and smooth. Stir in fresh herbs and taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. To serve, transfer the fondue to a warmed serving bowl and serve with dipping ingredients.
