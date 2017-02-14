Arrest made in Tuscaloosa County homicide

Tuscaloosa authorities have arrested a man for a homicide that happened Monday night.

David Demond Hinton, 36, is charged with the murder of Richard Lee Rawlins.

Deputies responded to 14835 South Rosser Road around 8 p.m. on a possible trespass and shots fired call. When they got to the scene they found Rawlins in the front yard of the home. He was taken to DCH Tuscaloosa where he later died.

Witnesses say there was an argument in the yard between Rawlins and Hinton and shots were fired.

Hinton is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

