Hoover schools superintendent receives high marks in evaluation

Hoover schools' superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy received an "above average" score on her yearly evaluation.



The scores were compiled from Hoover's 5 school board members, 22 people that work under Murphy, and 29 community stakeholders.



Murphy received a 4.4 out of 5 rating from board members. She also tallied a 4.2 rating from both the people that report to her and the community stake holders.



A "3" rating is considered "meeting expectations." A "4" rating is considered "above average" and is defined as "performance consistently demonstrates high levels of performance."



The evaluation report was compiled by the Alabama Association of School Boards.



Murphy has been on the job since the summer of 2015.

