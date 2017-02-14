Mickey: Increasing clouds with rain developing tonight

Clouds are expected to begin building into our area today with a high near 65. We expect winds out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight we have a chance of rain west of I-65 developing before midnight with lows near 46 and NE winds developing after midnight around 5 mph.

The rain is expected to continue on Wednesday, but only through daybreak. After that the rain should move to our east with skies rapidly clearing. Expect highs to drop into the mid-50s with a north wind around 10 mph.

Dry weather with mostly clear skies should close out our workweek. Expect temperatures to drop below the freezing point early Thursday morning and then warm again into the mid-50s.

Friday morning will likely be cold again, with morning temperatures forecast to be in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday brings a brief increase in cloud cover with a slight chance of showers, mainly into east Alabama.

Sunday will likely be sunny and warm

Monday brings an increase in cloud cover with a slight chance of isolated sprinkles.

