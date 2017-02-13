Chamber of commerce official says hotels have spurred big growth in downtown Tuscaloosa

Al Spencer, Vice President of Economic Development with the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce, said six to eight new restaurants opened in downtown Tuscaloosa in the last year.

He said since the hotels were built more economic growth followed.

“Downtown has come a long way,” said Spencer.

Two years ago, there were no hotels in downtown Tuscaloosa. Spencer said now there are a total of three and one more in the works.

“So, what has happened is we’ve got people now downtown,” said Spencer.

Spencer said the new hotels created a domino effect, with more shops moving into the area, and the people followed.

The owner of Suite Space Boutique, Delana Roe, said having the hotels close by works out for her because they cater to the same crowd: out of towners.

“I believe partnerships and actually building relationships with your neighboring businesses and collaboration can really create great traffic for you,” said Roe.

Spencer said they will continue recruiting diverse unique businesses like the wine-coffee hub and international cuisine restaurant they have opening soon so people get everything they want downtown.

“We want to make it a one stop shop,” said Spencer.

Animal Butter and Monarchy Espresso are the next eateries opening soon in downtown Tuscaloosa.

