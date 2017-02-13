McFarland Mall property owner says development plans are in the works

Dollar Tree is the only business at McFarland Mall that is still open. The rest of the property is currently deserted.

Stan Pate of Pate Holdings owns McFarland Mall and said they’ll be announcing something big in the next couple of months.

Pate said they’ve got some significant development plans for McFarland mall in the works.

First, they’ve got to demolish the buildings which he said they’ve already started. Currently TJ Max is still under a leasing agreement with the owner even though they’ve re-located to another part of Tuscaloosa.

Until it’s up next year Pate said they can’t complete the demolishing phase of the project.

“Patience will serve you well, some people don’t think I’m patient but what I am is I’m motivated, and what I am is I have confidence in this project, what I do is I believe in Tuscaloosa,” said Pate.

Pate said this new McFarland mall venture is all about the residents. He plans to hold community meetings soon to hear ideas of the type of restaurants and shops Tuscaloosa residents would like to see open.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.