CNN: Michael Flynn resigns; more coverage in the app

CNN is reporting that embattled national security advisor Michael Flynn has resigned.

The Washington Post said earlier Monday that the acting attorney general warned White House officials last month that Flynn was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail, based on the FBI's investigation showing Flynn had talked about lifting sanctions during a call with the Russian ambassador, even though he later told Vice President Mike Pence he hadn't.

The White House earlier tonight put out a statement saying President Trump was "evaluating the situation" around Flynn.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.