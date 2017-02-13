Mother wants answers after she says child dropped off miles away - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Mother wants answers after she says child dropped off miles away from bus stop

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A mother may take the Birmingham City Schools system to court after she says a bus driver dropped her child off miles away from the proper stop.

The mother's attorney, Tommy James, says the 5-year-old student was dropped off about three miles from her home near 13th Place South and Spaulding-Ishkooda Road in September 2016.

James says the little girl was crying and in distress when a Good Samaritan spotted her and brought her back to a radio station where police were called. 

Officers were able to contact a family member and reunited the girl with her mom.

James says his client wants answers about how this happened and what the school system will do to make sure it doesn't happen to another child. James says if she doesn't get them soon, she will seek monetary damages. 

"Daughter and mom, my clients still have issues about this still. Some people may minimize this. Like I said, I have kids myself and I can't imagine my 5-year-old left on a busy road for 45 minutes by themselves," James said.

We reached out to the school system for a comment and will update this story when we hear back from them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

