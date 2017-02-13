Birmingham police investigate double shooting in Ensley

A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.More >>
New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.More >>
Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Radley ORear, 16, had been riding dirt bikes and ATVs since he was four-years-old. Like other kids and teens in his Walker County town of Parrish, he didn't have a lot of fear about the dangers that come with recreational vehicles.More >>
It was at a home in Midfield where officials say a Jefferson County deputy was injured Tuesday. Deputies were trying to serve an outstanding warrant on a convicted sex offender at a residence when a 19-year-old not connected to the case began to run from authorities.More >>
