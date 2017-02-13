J-P: Expect rain Tuesday evening

Tomorrow will be another winner of a day expect highs in the lower 60s. A cool front will bring another opportunity at some rain during the evening.

The best chance for showers will come after 9 p.m. for most of us and continue through Wednesday morning. This means if you have Valentine's Day dinner plans - you will likely avoid rain The best chances for rain around 8 p.m. will include Marion, Lamar, and Pickens counties.

FIRST ALERT: You can expect some wet weather on the morning drive with showers ending by noon. For those heading farther south, it is possible we could see some stronger storms south of I-85 Wednesday morning. Locally, no severe weather is expected.

During the afternoon Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the lower 30s. Sunshine is expected Thursday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 60s.

Weekend Forecast: Expect scattered clouds with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures nearing 70. The long range forecast continues to indicate above average temperatures over the next few months.

