Police: Man dies from injuries sustained in January shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Police: Man dies from injuries sustained in January shooting

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RAYCOM images) (Source: RAYCOM images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say a man died February 10 from injuries sustained in a Jan. 29, 2017 shooting.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Ledarius Beiser of Birmingham.

Police say Beiser was shot in the 400 block of 20th Street Ensley but officers caught up with him on the way to the hospital. They noted a black SUV running traffic lights and it eventually pulled into Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Beiser was escorted into the hospital and later transferred to UAB with life-threatening injuries to his neck. 

Officers found several bullet holes in the SUV.

The investigation continues into Beiser's death.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wes: Hot and steamy Thursday with pop-up showers and storms

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:06:54 GMT

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

    A stronger southerly flow returned Wednesday and this is helping to fuel an axis of scattered showers and storms, mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor. These scattered showers will linger through sunset time continuing to mostly impact areas east of I-65.

    More >>

  • Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Alabama calling for more State Troopers on the road

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:04:14 GMT

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

    New and alarming numbers show us the number of deadly crashes on Alabama roads is jumping. So far this year, 234 of our friends and neighbors were killed on state roadways - nine since Friday.

    More >>

  • 19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    19 candidates qualify for U.S. Senate seat race

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:42:47 GMT
    (Source: WBRC video)(Source: WBRC video)

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Here is a list of the people who have qualified to run for the open U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions' seat when he took the position of Attorney General in the President Trump administration. Republican Party: Democratic Party: Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly