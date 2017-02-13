Police: Man dies from injuries sustained in January shooting

Birmingham police say a man died February 10 from injuries sustained in a Jan. 29, 2017 shooting.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Ledarius Beiser of Birmingham.

Police say Beiser was shot in the 400 block of 20th Street Ensley but officers caught up with him on the way to the hospital. They noted a black SUV running traffic lights and it eventually pulled into Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Beiser was escorted into the hospital and later transferred to UAB with life-threatening injuries to his neck.

Officers found several bullet holes in the SUV.

The investigation continues into Beiser's death.

